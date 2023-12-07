WhichCar
1991 Ferrari 348 Tb 3.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

1991 Ferrari 348 Tb 3.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1991 Ferrari 348 Tb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1502 mm
Tracking Rear 1578 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1170 mm
Length 4230 mm
Width 1894 mm
Kerb Weight 1393 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 7200
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 323 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 Zr17
Rear Tyre 255/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
VIN Number Zfffa35D000000000
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy