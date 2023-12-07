WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Civic
  4. Gl

1991 Honda Civic Gl 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1991 Honda Civic Gl 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1991 Honda Civic Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda Civic News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1455 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 3965 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 122 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmed63300S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Honda Civic pricing and specs

E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $53,100
Type R 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $71,000
Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $45,500
E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $52,500
Type R 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $70,300