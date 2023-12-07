WhichCar
1991 Honda Prelude Si Srs (4Ws) 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe

1991 Honda Prelude Si Srs (4Ws) 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1991 Honda Prelude Si Srs (4Ws). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1305 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 209 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R15
Rear Tyre 205/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmbb22500C200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan