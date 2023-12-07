Specifications for the 1991 Hyundai Sonata Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1991 Hyundai Sonata Gle 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1280 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1765 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|233 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhaf21Tpnu000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
