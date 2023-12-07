WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. 420
  4. Se

1991 Mercedes-Benz 420 Se 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1991 Mercedes-Benz 420 Se 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2935 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 5020 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 317 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Front Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wdb1260342A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany