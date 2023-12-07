Specifications for the 1992 Ford Laser Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Ford Laser Gl Keii (My92) 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4225 mm
|Width
|1645 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1005 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|121 Nm
|Makimum Power
|53 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5X13
|Rear Rim Size
|5X13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jc0Aaasgrlla12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers