Specifications for the 1992 Honda Civic Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Honda Civic Gl 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1455 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|3965 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|870 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|122 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmed63300S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
