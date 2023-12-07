WhichCar
1992 Mazda 929 (4Ws) (Cloth) 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Mazda 929 (4Ws) (Cloth) 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1992 Mazda 929 (4Ws) (Cloth). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1676 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmohd10E100123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan