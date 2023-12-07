WhichCar
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 2.6 W124 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 2.6 W124 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 2.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1497 mm
Tracking Rear 1488 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1431 mm
Length 4740 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1440 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 225 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1240262B000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany