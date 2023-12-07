Specifications for the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 2.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 2.6 W124 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1497 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1488 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1431 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|225 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1240262B000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers