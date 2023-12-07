WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. 300
  4. Se

1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 Se W140 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 Se W140 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 5113 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 2070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Front Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wdb1400322A123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany