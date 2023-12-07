Specifications for the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 400 Sel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Mercedes-Benz 400 Sel 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|3140 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|5213 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Wdb1400432A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers