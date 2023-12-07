Specifications for the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 420 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Mercedes-Benz 420 Se 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2935 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|5020 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|317 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Wdb1260342A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette