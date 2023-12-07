WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Lancer
  4. Gli

1992 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Cc 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

1992 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli Cc 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1992 Mitsubishi Lancer Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi Lancer News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1035 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 161 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfcc5M45Nj123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan