Specifications for the 1993 Daimler Six. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Daimler Six 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2870 mm
|Height
|1358 mm
|Length
|4988 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1820 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|89 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|362 Nm
|Makimum Power
|166 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sajdkald3At123456
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer