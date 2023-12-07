Specifications for the 1993 Ford Capri Clubsprint Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Ford Capri Clubsprint Turbo Sc 1.6L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1399 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1426 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2405 mm
|Height
|1273 mm
|Length
|4146 mm
|Width
|1595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1107 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|184 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaaulaumt12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette