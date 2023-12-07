Specifications for the 1993 Ford Falcon GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Ford Falcon GT Ebii 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2794 mm
|Height
|1381 mm
|Length
|4957 mm
|Width
|1864 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1681 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswmy12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Trip Computer