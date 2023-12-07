WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Civic
  4. Si

1993 Honda Civic Si 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 Honda Civic Si 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1993 Honda Civic Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda Civic News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1465 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1046 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5700
Maxiumum Torque 144 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmeh95700S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Honda Civic pricing and specs

E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $53,100
Type R 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $71,000
Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $45,500
E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $52,500
Type R 4D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $70,300