1993 Hyundai S Coupe Gls 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1993 Hyundai S Coupe Gls 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1340 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2383 mm
Height 1328 mm
Length 4215 mm
Width 1640 mm
Kerb Weight 970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 132 Nm
Makimum Power 68 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 Hr14
Rear Tyre 185/60 Hr14
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kmhue31Nppu113460
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Korea