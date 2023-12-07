Specifications for the 1993 Hyundai S Coupe Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Hyundai S Coupe Ls 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1340 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2383 mm
|Height
|1328 mm
|Length
|4215 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|132 Nm
|Makimum Power
|68 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 Sr13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 Sr13
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kmhue31Nppu113460
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $100
- Metallic Paint Special - $133