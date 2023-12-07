Specifications for the 1993 Hyundai Sonata Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Hyundai Sonata Gle 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4700 mm
|Width
|1773 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1264 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/70 R14
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhdf21Fppu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning
- Metallic Paint - $94
- Metallic Paint Special - $128
