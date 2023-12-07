Specifications for the 1993 Mazda 929 (4Ws) (Cloth). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Mazda 929 (4Ws) (Cloth) 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4895 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1676 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmohd10E100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers