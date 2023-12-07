WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. 320
  4. Ce

1993 Mercedes-Benz 320 Ce 3.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

1993 Mercedes-Benz 320 Ce 3.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 320 Ce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1391 mm
Length 4655 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1240662B123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany