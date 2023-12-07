Specifications for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz E280 W124. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Mercedes-Benz E280 W124 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4795 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|145 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1240882F123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,806
- Alloy Wheels - $2,425
- Limited Slip Differential - $3,408
- Leather Trim - $4,805
- Metallic Paint - $2,742
- Power front seat Driver/memory - $3,747
- Power front seat Passenger/memory - $3,747
- Power front seat Driver - $2,134
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,134
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Traction Control System - $7,067