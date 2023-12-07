Specifications for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R129. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R129 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1523 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2515 mm
|Height
|1303 mm
|Length
|4470 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1890 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|340 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.25Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.25Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1290662A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $9,434