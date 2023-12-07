Specifications for the 1993 Mitsubishi Lancer Eli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Mitsubishi Lancer Eli Cc 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|161 Nm
|Makimum Power
|86 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmfcc5L45Nj123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering - $805