1993 Morgan Plus Four 2 Seater 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

1993 Morgan Plus Four 2 Seater 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1993 Morgan Plus Four 2 Seater. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1190 mm
Tracking Rear 1240 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1270 mm
Length 3890 mm
Width 1500 mm
Kerb Weight 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 176 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 8000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain