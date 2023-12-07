Specifications for the 1994 Daihatsu Mira Ms. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Daihatsu Mira Ms 0.7L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1215 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1205 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2280 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|3295 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|50 Nm
|Makimum Power
|32 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jdal2Oos000850401
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,495
- Metallic Paint - $172