Specifications for the 1994 Ford Falcon Futura. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Ford Falcon Futura Ed 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1533 mm
|Wheelbase
|2794 mm
|Height
|1399 mm
|Length
|4811 mm
|Width
|1857 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1535 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|388 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswpr12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint Special
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,881
- Compact disc player - $839
- Liquid Petroleum Gas - $1,995
- Limited Slip Differential
- Sunroof - $2,098