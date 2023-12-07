WhichCar
1994 Jaguar Xj6 4.0 Series Ii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1994 Jaguar Xj6 4.0 Series Ii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1994 Jaguar Xj6 4.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1498 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2870 mm
Height 1314 mm
Length 5023 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 81 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 392 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Rear Door
VIN Number Sajjfald3Bp123456
Country Manufactured Great Britain