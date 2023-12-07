Specifications for the 1995 Daihatsu Charade Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Daihatsu Charade Si 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1385 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1390 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2395 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4100 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|119 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdag203S000123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,805
- Metallic Paint - $220