Specifications for the 1995 Eunos 30 X Leather. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Eunos 30 X Leather 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2455 mm
|Height
|1310 mm
|Length
|4220 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1155 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|159 Nm
|Makimum Power
|99 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmoec108100123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 5 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler