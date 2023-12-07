WhichCar
1995 Honda Prelude S 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

1995 Honda Prelude S 2.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1995 Honda Prelude S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 191 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R14
Rear Tyre 195/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmba82400C200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan