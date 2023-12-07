Specifications for the 1995 Honda Prelude Si (4Ws). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Honda Prelude Si (4Ws) 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1290 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|209 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmbb22500C200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning