Specifications for the 1995 Mazda 323 Astina. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Mazda 323 Astina 1.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1675 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmoba11P100100456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 5 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver & Anti-lock Brakes Package - $3,390
- Air Conditioning - $1,870