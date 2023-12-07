Specifications for the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C280 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Mercedes-Benz C280 Elegance 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1464 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|4487 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1575 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2020282F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $1,700
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Alloy Wheels - $2,150
- Limited Slip Differential - $3,408
- Leather Trim - $5,408
- Power front seat Driver - $1,454
- Power front seat Passenger - $1,454
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $2,375
- Sound System - $1,820
- Traction Control System - $1,524