Specifications for the 1996 Daewoo Cielo Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Daewoo Cielo Gl 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1406 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1393 mm
|Length
|4256 mm
|Width
|1662 mm
|Kerb Weight
|979 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|860 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|123 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Klata08Y1Tb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,000