Specifications for the 1996 Daihatsu Charade Centro Mx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Daihatsu Charade Centro Mx 0.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1220 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1210 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|3310 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1050 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|57 Nm
|Makimum Power
|31 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jdal5Oos000500001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,621
- Metallic Paint - $179