WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Festiva
  4. Trio

1996 Ford Festiva Trio Wb 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1996 Ford Festiva Trio Wb 1.3L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1996 Ford Festiva Trio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Wheelbase 2310 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 3880 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 928 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 38 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 102 Nm
Makimum Power 47 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Knadb11K3S6123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea