WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Laser
  4. Lxi

1996 Ford Laser Lxi Kjii 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Ford Laser Lxi Kjii 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1996 Ford Laser Lxi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2605 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1115 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 143 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jc0Aaasgnlrm12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan