Specifications for the 1996 Ford Mondeo Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Ford Mondeo Glx Hc 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1499 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1483 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2704 mm
|Height
|1424 mm
|Length
|4556 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1322 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wfofxxgbbfty50928
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $510
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Metallic Paint - $150