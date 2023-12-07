WhichCar
1996 Honda Legend 3.2L Petrol 4D Saloon

Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2910 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1625 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 275 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhmka76500C123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan