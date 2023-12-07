Specifications for the 1996 Hyundai Lantra Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Hyundai Lantra Gls J2 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4450 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1202 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|165 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 Vr14
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 Vr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhkw21Mptu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Metallic Paint - $165
- Metallic Paint Special - $198