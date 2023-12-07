WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Eunos
  4. 800

1996 Mazda Eunos 800 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Mazda Eunos 800 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1996 Mazda Eunos 800. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4820 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1015 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmota10L100101290
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan