Specifications for the 1996 Mazda MPV. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Mazda MPV 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1745 mm
|Length
|4465 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|232 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmolv10E100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers