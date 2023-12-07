Specifications for the 1996 Mazda MX-6 (4Ws). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Mazda MX-6 (4Ws) 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1310 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|920 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|213 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jmoge2Ol200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Four Wheel Steer
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler