Specifications for the 1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles La Classe Extreme 5.7I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles La Classe Extreme 5.7I Vsii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1512 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2826 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4989 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|494 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsy19Ltl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer