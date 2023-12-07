Specifications for the 1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Strada Extreme Sir. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Strada Extreme Sir Vt 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1715 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|565 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtk69Pvl123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Trip Computer