Specifications for the 1997 Daewoo Cielo Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Daewoo Cielo Glx 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1406 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1393 mm
|Length
|4256 mm
|Width
|1662 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1032 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|860 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|137 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Klata08V1Tb123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver & Anti-lock Brakes Package - $2,050
- Air Conditioning - $1,491