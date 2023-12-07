Specifications for the 1997 Ford Fairmont Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Ford Fairmont Ghia El 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4918 mm
|Width
|1857 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1607 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|388 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswtd12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 9 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,330
- Body Kit - $2,781
- Heavy Duty Tow Pack - $1,571
- Leather Steering Wheel - $620
- Power front seat Driver - $698
- Power Sunroof - $2,451
- Sports pack - $1,397
- Towbar - $1,132
- Tow Pack - $209