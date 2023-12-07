WhichCar
1997 Ford Falcon Gli El 4.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1997 Ford Falcon Gli El 4.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1997 Ford Falcon Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1529 mm
Length 5042 mm
Width 1856 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 388 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgwatd12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia